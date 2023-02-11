Advertisement
Derry City claim first silverware of the season

Feb 11, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Derry City claimed their first piece of silverware of the new season last night.

First half goals from Will Patching and Michael Duffy saw the Candystripes beat Shamrock Rovers 2-nil to secure the President’s Cup.

