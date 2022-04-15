Derry City aiming to increase Premier Division lead

Derry City hold a six-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division ahead of tonight’s visit of Shelbourne.

Second plays third at Tallaght Stadium where Shamrock Rovers host St. Pat’s.

Sligo Rovers make the trip to Oriel Park to face Dundalk.

Bohemians entertain Finn Harps, and bottom side UCD play Drogheda.

First Division leaders Cork City welcome Bray to Turner’s Cross tonight.

Third hosts second, with Waterford up against Galway United

Athlone Town host Treaty United, and Wexford play Cobh Ramblers.