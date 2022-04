Derry City have a chance to open up a six point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

The Candystripes are away to bottom side UCD at 7.45.

There's an 8 o'clock start at Finn Park, where Finn Harps host Drogheda United.

Advertisement

=

Treaty United can move up to fourth place in the First Division with a win at home to Athlone - that game gets underway at 7.45.