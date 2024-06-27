Derry Are Dangerous According To Former Kerry All Star

Kerry head to Croke Park this weekend as they take on Derry in the All Ireland football Quarter final.

Jack O’Connor is hoping to lead Kerry to their 39th All-Ireland title which would be his 5th as Kerry senior manager to continue their challenge, they must beat Division 1 league champions Derry this Sunday.

Over 30 players have played for Kerry across the league and championship campaign this season.

O’Connor believes the competition for places across the team is strong…

Since winning Division 1, Derry managed just 1 championship group win before overcoming Mayo in extra-time last weekend.

Earlier this week, former All-Star Kerry forward Johnny Crowley spoke with Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry today.

Despite their poor start to the championship, Crowley believes Derry are dangerous…

Kerry Versus Derry in Croke Park throws-in at 3.15 on Sunday.

