Derry Are Dangerous According To Former Kerry All Star

Jun 27, 2024 17:31 By brendan
Derry Are Dangerous According To Former Kerry All Star
Kerry v Tyrone in the Allianz Football League at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry head to Croke Park this weekend as they take on Derry in the All Ireland football Quarter final.

 

Jack O’Connor is hoping to lead Kerry to their 39th All-Ireland title which would be his 5th as Kerry senior manager to continue their challenge, they must beat Division 1 league champions Derry this Sunday.

Over 30 players have played for Kerry across the league and championship campaign this season.

O’Connor believes the competition for places across the team is strong…

Since winning Division 1, Derry managed just 1 championship group win before overcoming Mayo in extra-time last weekend.

Earlier this week, former All-Star Kerry forward Johnny Crowley spoke with Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry today.

Despite their poor start to the championship, Crowley believes Derry are dangerous…

Kerry Versus Derry in Croke Park throws-in at 3.15 on Sunday.

And will be live on radio kerry sport

 

Low on emissions, big on choice.

MCE.ie

