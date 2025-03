Derry and Tyrone are both staring down the barrel of relegation from Division One of the Allianz National Football League this afternoon.

Defending champions Derry were beaten by Donegal with Jim McGuinness' side coming out on top by 1-22 to 1-19.

Meanwhile a last gasp Shane Walsh free meant unbeaten Galway grabbed a 1-18 all draw with Tyrone at Tuam Stadium.

Advertisement

The results leave Derry bottom with 1 point from 5 games and Tyrone just above them on 3 points with two games left.