Derry and Shamrock Rovers vying for remaining Cup semi-final spot

Sep 18, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Derry and Shamrock Rovers vying for remaining Cup semi-final spot
There's an FAI Cup semi final spot up for grabs at the Ryan McBride Brandwell this evening.

Last year's beaten finalists Shamrock Rovers have made the trip to take on Derry City in the quarter finals.

That game has just kicked off.

The teams are aiming to join Shelbourne, Waterford and Treaty United in the last 4.

Shels booked their place in the semi finals earlier on with a 3-0 win over rivals Bohemians.

Sean Boyd scored twice while former Bohs man Jack Moylan also hit the back of the net.

