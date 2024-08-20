Derry against Shels in FAI Cup

The FAI Cup quarter-final draw has thrown up a repeat of the 2022 final.

The Premier Division's top two - Derry City and Shelbourne - will meet at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

2023 finalists, Kerry's conquerors Bohemians will face UCD away from home while Drogheda United go to First Division high-flyers Athlone Town.

The remaining last-eight tie is an all-First Division clash between Wexford and Treaty United.

Before making the draw - new Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson stated his intention to see more domestic matches.

The Icelander has been to Dalymount Park, Tallaght Stadium and Tolka Park so far.

He revealed that his current priority is watching Irish players in action in the UK.

Hallgrimsson explained why he believes the matches against Greece are more important than his first game in charge against England