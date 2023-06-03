Derby win for Auguste Rodin

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Auguste Rodin made a late surge to claim the 2023 Betfred Derby at Epsom.
The 9 to 2 shot edged out outsider King of Steel to give the Ballydoyle trainer a record 9th win in the Classic.
