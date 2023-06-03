Advertisement
Sport

Derby win for Auguste Rodin

Jun 3, 2023 15:06 By radiokerrysport
Derby win for Auguste Rodin Derby win for Auguste Rodin
Share this article

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Auguste Rodin made a late surge to claim the 2023 Betfred Derby at Epsom.

The 9 to 2 shot edged out outsider King of Steel to give the Ballydoyle trainer a record 9th win in the Classic.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus