Advertisement
Sport

Derby honours for United

Jan 14, 2023 14:01 By radiokerrynews
Derby honours for United Derby honours for United
Share this article

Manchester United have beaten local rivals City 2-1 in the Premier League's lunchtime kick-off.

Marcus Rashford scored the winner as they fought from behind at Old Trafford to move into third place, one point behind their opponents.

At the other end of the table, bottom side Southampton travel to fellow strugglers Everton, whose board members have been told to stay away from the match amid fan protests at the running of the club.

Advertisement

Brighton take on Liverpool, Wolves face West Ham and Nottingham Forest play Leicester in the other games this afternoon, before Brentford host Bournemouth in the final match of the day.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus