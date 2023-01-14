Derby honours for United

Manchester United have beaten local rivals City 2-1 in the Premier League's lunchtime kick-off.

Marcus Rashford scored the winner as they fought from behind at Old Trafford to move into third place, one point behind their opponents.

At the other end of the table, bottom side Southampton travel to fellow strugglers Everton, whose board members have been told to stay away from the match amid fan protests at the running of the club.

Advertisement

Brighton take on Liverpool, Wolves face West Ham and Nottingham Forest play Leicester in the other games this afternoon, before Brentford host Bournemouth in the final match of the day.