Denmark held by Tunisia; Mexico and Poland draw

In Group D of the World Cup this afternoon, Tunisia held Denmark to a goalless draw at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.
The defending champions enter the fray at 7pm, with France taking on Australia in Al Wakrah.
It’s finished Mexico 0 Poland 0 in this evening’s World Cup Group C game in Doha.
Mexico have goalkeeper Guillerom Ochoa for that scoreline.
He saved a 58th minute penalty from Robert Lewandowski.
The German national team have lost a major sponsor due to backing down from wearing the “One Love” captain’s armband.
Rewe - a major supermarket chain - has ended its 14-year association with the DFB over what their CEO views as FIFA’s “scandalous attitude” towards diversity.
Germany, England, Wales and Belgium are among a host of countries who have fallen in line with FIFA’s directive regarding the armband.