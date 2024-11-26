Denis Leamy signs two-year contract extension with Munster

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have announced that Defence Coach Denis Leamy has signed a two-year contract extension with the province.

Leamy is in his third season as Defence Coach having rejoined Munster in 2022.

Under his guidance, Munster have boasted the meanest defence in the URC over the past two seasons, conceding the fewest points in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Munster’s defence was the bedrock of the thrilling URC title win in 2023 with the province conceding a combined 34 points in the away knock-out wins over Glasgow, Leinster and DHL Stormers.

The defence was key once more last season with the team conceding an average of just 18 points per game as Munster topped the URC table before bowing out in the semi-finals.

Following a hugely successful playing career with Munster and Ireland, Leamy’s coaching career saw him work with several sides across the province over seven years including Young Munster RFC, Rockwell College, Clonmel RFC, Cashel RFC and Garryowen FC.

Prior to rejoining the province, the Tipperary native spent three years on the Leinster coaching team.

Meanwhile, Jean Kleyn has been ruled out of Saturday's U-R-C meeting with the Lions due to a neck injury.

Alex Kendellen has returned to the squad having been in Ireland camp as a training panellist for the Autumn Nations Series.

Ulster have confirmed the signing of Northampton number eight Juarno Augustus.

The 26-year-old South African will join the province on a three-year deal next summer.

