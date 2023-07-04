Defending women’s champion through

Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina had to come from a set down to beat Shelby Rogers in three-sets in their Wimbledon first round match.

Last year’s beaten finalist Ons Jabeur needed just 76-minutes to beat Magdalena Frech 6-3 6-3.

CUrrently on Centre Court, Andy Murray leads Ryan Peniston by a set to love.

Men’s top seed Carlos Alcaraz beat Jeremy Chardy 6-love, 6-2, 7-5 to advance to round-2.

When rain interrupted play on the outside courts, fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost the first set of his first round tie to Dominic Thiem.