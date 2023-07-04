Advertisement
Sport

Defending women’s champion through

Jul 4, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Defending women’s champion through Defending women’s champion through
Share this article

Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina had to come from a set down to beat Shelby Rogers in three-sets in their Wimbledon first round match.

Last year’s beaten finalist Ons Jabeur needed just 76-minutes to beat Magdalena Frech 6-3 6-3.

CUrrently on Centre Court, Andy Murray leads Ryan Peniston by a set to love.

Advertisement

Men’s top seed Carlos Alcaraz beat Jeremy Chardy 6-love, 6-2, 7-5 to advance to round-2.

When rain interrupted play on the outside courts, fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost the first set of his first round tie to Dominic Thiem.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus