Advertisement
Sport

Defending women's champion gets proceedings underway on Wimbledon’s Centre Court today

Jul 4, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrysport
Defending women's champion gets proceedings underway on Wimbledon’s Centre Court today Defending women's champion gets proceedings underway on Wimbledon’s Centre Court today
Share this article

Defending women's champion Elena Rybakina gets proceedings underway on Wimbledon’s Centre Court today.

She faces the experienced American, Shelby Rogers.

Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka returns after last year's ban and plays Hungary’s Panna Udvardy.

Advertisement

Last night saw women's seventh seed Coco Gauff lose her first round match in straight sets to Sofia Kenin.

Men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz opens his account against Jeremy Chardy on Court One today.

Back on Centre, Andy Murray takes on Ryan Peniston.

Advertisement

Last night eighth seed Jannick Sinner eased into round-2 with a three-set win over Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus