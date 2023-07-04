Defending women's champion gets proceedings underway on Wimbledon’s Centre Court today

Defending women's champion Elena Rybakina gets proceedings underway on Wimbledon’s Centre Court today.

She faces the experienced American, Shelby Rogers.

Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka returns after last year's ban and plays Hungary’s Panna Udvardy.

Advertisement

Last night saw women's seventh seed Coco Gauff lose her first round match in straight sets to Sofia Kenin.

Men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz opens his account against Jeremy Chardy on Court One today.

Back on Centre, Andy Murray takes on Ryan Peniston.

Advertisement

Last night eighth seed Jannick Sinner eased into round-2 with a three-set win over Juan Manuel Cerundolo.