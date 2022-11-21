Defending Irish Tarmac Rally Championship Historic Rally champion Neil Williams will return to the Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally but he is not planning on defending his title.

Six drivers were still in with a chance of winning the Irish Historic Tarmac Championship heading into the final round – the Ulster Rally last August.

Williams held a three-point lead over Luke McCarthy after topping the competitive class the Cork ‘20’ over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

In the end, it was the Welshman who prevailed. Title rivals included KDMC member Duncan Williams, Maurice Meskell, Berian Richards, and Craig MacWilliam and many of these drivers are expected in Killarney next week.

“I am really looking forward to the Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally. We didn’t have a great result there last year, finished sixth because I had the flu! Hoping for a stronger run this year,” he said.

“I just want to enjoy it for the last one this year. Getting the Championship has been a dream come true! I’ll just pick and choose some events next year as work commitments will keep me busy.”