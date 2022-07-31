Defending FAI Cup champions out at the first time of asking

The defending FAI Cup champions are out at the first time of asking.

St Patricks Athletic were beaten by Waterford 3-2 in the first round at Richmond Park this afternoon.

Malahide United needed penalties to get past fellow non league side Salthill this afternoon.

The Dubs scored a last gasp equaliser in normal time to make it 2-2 and send it to spot kicks.

Galway have progressed following a 7 nil win over Bluebell United

Letterkenny's Bonagee booked their place in the next round as they beat 10 man Pike Rovers of Limerick 6-0.

Cork lead their rivals Cobh Ramblers in the derby at St Colman's Park with around 25 minutes remaining.

Play was delayed after a fence collapsed in the crowd and there are no reports of any injuries so far.

The final game of the evening sees Wexford FC looking to upset Sligo Rovers at 6pm.