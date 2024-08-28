Defending Champions in action this evening

The defending champions are both in US Open second round action tonight.
Women’s champ Coco Gauff faces Tatjana Maria of Germany.
And Novak Djokovic plays his fellow Serb Laslo Djer
Advertisement
The defending champions are both in US Open second round action tonight.
Women’s champ Coco Gauff faces Tatjana Maria of Germany.
And Novak Djokovic plays his fellow Serb Laslo Djer
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus