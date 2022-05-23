Advertisement
Defending champion out of French Open

May 23, 2022 16:05 By radiokerrysport
The defending women's champion is out of the French Open after just the first round.

Barbora Krejcíková, who is also the current world number two, was beaten in three sets by Frenchwoman Diane Parry this afternoon.

Elsewhere Naomi Osaka is also out after losing in straight sets to American Amanda Anisimova.

Speaking after the loss Osaka said she isn't sure if she'll play at Wimbledon or not following the decision to strip the tournament of ranking points.

This comes after the banning of Russian and Belarusian players from competing this year due to the war in Ukraine.

She says ranking points are really important.

Top seed Iga Swiatek is safely through after a 6-2 6-love win over Lesia Tsurenko today.

In the men's draw -13-time winner at Roland Garros - Rafa Nadal leads Australian Jordan Thompson 2-sets-to-love in their first round encounter.

World number one Novak Djokovic will get his campaign underway later on.

