Defending champion Mark Allen is among the players in action on day one of the UK Championship in York.

The Antrim native plays Ding Junhui in the first round at lunchtime, with the first to six frames set to progress.

At the same time, Mark Williams goes up against Fan Shengyi.

This evening, it's Tom Ford against Noppon Saengkham and Kyren Wilson takes on Jamie Rhys Clarke.