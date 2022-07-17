Advertisement
Sport

Defeats for Wales and Scotland

Jul 17, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Wales were beaten 30-14 by world champions South Africa in Cape Town to lose their series 2-1.

Scotland have been beaten by Argentina 34-31.

The Pumas took their series 2-1 in South America.

