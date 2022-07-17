Defeats for Wales and Scotland

Wales were beaten 30-14 by world champions South Africa in Cape Town to lose their series 2-1.
Scotland have been beaten by Argentina 34-31.
The Pumas took their series 2-1 in South America.
Advertisement
Wales were beaten 30-14 by world champions South Africa in Cape Town to lose their series 2-1.
Scotland have been beaten by Argentina 34-31.
The Pumas took their series 2-1 in South America.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus