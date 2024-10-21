Advertisement
Sport

Defeats for Tralee chess club

Oct 21, 2024 08:02 By radiokerrysport
Defeats for Tralee chess club
In the Munster Chess League afternoon encounters Tralee A lost to Limerick A 3.5 to 1.5.

Mirko Kopic from Croatia won and Yunis Barudi of Ukraine drew.Tralee B lost 4/1 to Dungarvan of Waterford. French man Richard de Poulpiquet registered Tralee's only win.

Tralee A drew 2 1/2 to 2 1/2 with Charleville in Division 1.

Alf Jimenez of Spain and Oleksander Zakcadnyi of Ukraine were the winners. Mirko Kopic of Croatia drew.

In Division 3 Tralee B lost 3/2 to Ennis C.

The winners were Ayman Osman of Syria and Richard de Poulpiquet of France.

