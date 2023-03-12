Defeats for Kerry U16 Ladies

Kerry have lost their double header against Cork today in the Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship.
The As 2-12 to 2-5 and the Bs by 2-13 to 0-5
Both matches were in Cloughduv.
