Defeats for Kerry U16 Ladies

Mar 12, 2023 15:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Defeats for Kerry U16 Ladies
Kerry have lost their double header against Cork today in the Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship.

The As 2-12 to 2-5 and the Bs by 2-13 to 0-5

Both matches were in Cloughduv.

