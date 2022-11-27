Advertisement
Sport

Defeats for Kerry sides

Nov 27, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrysport
Defeats for Kerry sides Defeats for Kerry sides
Share this article

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors were beaten 80-72 by University of Galway Maree in the Men’s Super League.

In the National League Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney went down 102-84 at Limerick Celtics.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus