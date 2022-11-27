Defeats for Kerry sides

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors were beaten 80-72 by University of Galway Maree in the Men’s Super League.
In the National League Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney went down 102-84 at Limerick Celtics.
