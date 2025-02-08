Defeat for Wales at Italy

Wales have suffered back-to-back defeats in rugby union's Six Nations as they were beaten 22-15 to Italy in Rome.
It means Warren Gatland's side have now lost a record 14-consecutive Test matches.
