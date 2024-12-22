Defeat for Utility Trust St Pauls in Cork

Utility Trust St Pauls have fallen to Fr Matthews of Cork in the Women’s Super League in the Fr Matthews Arena today.
The score read 68-47 in favour of the home side.
Enda Walshe reports
