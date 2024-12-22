Advertisement
Sport

Defeat for Utility Trust St Pauls in Cork

Dec 22, 2024 14:12 By radiokerrysport
Utility Trust St.Pauls v Flomax Liffey Celtics in the Women’s Super League Basketball at Killarney Sports and Leisure Complex. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Utility Trust St Pauls have fallen to Fr Matthews of Cork in the Women’s Super League in the Fr Matthews Arena today.

The score read 68-47 in favour of the home side.

Enda Walshe reports

