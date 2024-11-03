Advertisement
Sport

Defeat for Southern Gaels

Nov 3, 2024 17:29 By radiokerrysport
Southern Gaels were beaten in their AIB Ladies Munster Senior B Football Championship semi-final.

They went down to Ballymacarbry 1-10 to 0-8, having trailed 1-7 to 0-4 at half time.

SG manager Dan Fitzpatrick

