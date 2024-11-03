Defeat for Southern Gaels

Southern Gaels were beaten in their AIB Ladies Munster Senior B Football Championship semi-final.
They went down to Ballymacarbry 1-10 to 0-8, having trailed 1-7 to 0-4 at half time.
SG manager Dan Fitzpatrick
Advertisement
Southern Gaels were beaten in their AIB Ladies Munster Senior B Football Championship semi-final.
They went down to Ballymacarbry 1-10 to 0-8, having trailed 1-7 to 0-4 at half time.
SG manager Dan Fitzpatrick
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus