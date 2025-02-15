Defeat for Scotts Lakers Killarney; other Kerry sides in action today

Scotts Lakers Killarney went down to Limerick Celtics in the Men’s National League, 63-75.

Utility Trust St Pauls face Galway Mystics this lunchtime in the Women's Super League.

There’s a tip-off time of 1.15 in Pres Killarney. Enda Walshe previews

The Men’s Super League has Garveys Tralee Warriors taking on EJ Sligo All Stars at MTU Kerry from 5.30.

Team Flexachem are at Bright St. Vincents at 7.

In the Men’s National League Killarney Cougars are away to Limerick Sport Eagles from 7.

The Women's Development League has Garvey's Tralee Warriors facing Titans from Galway at Mercy Mounthawk at 1.