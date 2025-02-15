Advertisement
Defeat for Scotts Lakers Killarney; other Kerry sides in action today

Feb 15, 2025 09:48 By radiokerrysport
Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney v Carrick Crusaders in the Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One at Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Scotts Lakers Killarney went down to Limerick Celtics in the Men’s National League, 63-75.

Utility Trust St Pauls face Galway Mystics this lunchtime in the Women's Super League.

There’s a tip-off time of 1.15 in Pres Killarney. Enda Walshe previews

The Men’s Super League has Garveys Tralee Warriors taking on EJ Sligo All Stars at MTU Kerry from 5.30.

Team Flexachem are at Bright St. Vincents at 7.

In the Men’s National League Killarney Cougars are away to Limerick Sport Eagles from 7.

The Women's Development League has Garvey's Tralee Warriors facing Titans from Galway at Mercy Mounthawk at 1.

