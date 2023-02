St.Pauls Killarney have lost in the MissQuote.ie Women's National Basketball League.

They were beaten 86-75 at Phoenix Rockets.

Pauls were behind 20-15 after the first quarter, 46-42 at half-time and 70-57 going into the final period.

Advertisement

Top scorers-

St Pauls

Yuleska Tejeda 28

Sofia Paska 24

Rheanne O'Shea 14

Phoenix Rockets

Clark Calisha 22

Charley McGrath 17

Georgie McGrath 16