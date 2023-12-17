Advertisement
Sport

Defeat for Munster at Exeter

Dec 17, 2023 16:06 By radiokerrysport
Defeat for Munster at Exeter
Share this article

Munster have been beaten 32-points-to-24 by Exeter at Sandy Park in the Investec Champions Cup.

The result means back-to-back European losses for Graham Rowntree's side who sit second from bottom in Pool 3.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Scottish League Cup glory for Rangers
Advertisement
Chelsea go 3 clear
Sport

Chelsea go 3 clear

Dec 17, 2023 18:02
KDL soccer review
Sport

KDL soccer review

Dec 17, 2023 17:59
Advertisement

Recommended

Council urged to let jarvey licences be passed down to immediate family
Kerry TD calls for advance of Killarney bypass
Kerry residential centre receives positive HIQA report
Chelsea go 3 clear
Sport

Chelsea go 3 clear

Dec 17, 2023 18:02
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus