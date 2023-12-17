Defeat for Munster at Exeter

Munster have been beaten 32-points-to-24 by Exeter at Sandy Park in the Investec Champions Cup.
The result means back-to-back European losses for Graham Rowntree's side who sit second from bottom in Pool 3.
