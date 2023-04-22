Advertisement
Defeat for Kingdom Warrior

Apr 22, 2023 11:04 By radiokerrysport
Defeat for Kingdom Warrior
Kevin Cronin’s rematch with Jamie Morrissey for the BUI Irish Light Heavyweight title ended in a draw.

The Kingdom Warrior and his opponent could not be separated after 10 rounds in Galway, Morrissey keeping his belt.

Also, Firies native Leah Sheehan, who boxes out of the Cashen Vale Boxing Club in Tralee has captured her second national boxing title.

In a week of top amateur boxing in the National Stadium she won both her bouts unanimously to be crowned the 63 kg. Girl 4 All-Ireland boxing champion.

In the final the referee stopped the contest in the second round.

