Defeat for Kingdom at Bray; underage sides in action today

Kerry went down to Bray in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Leo Gaxha scored the Kingdom’s first ever league goal, but they lost 3-1.

Also in the First Division:

Athlone Town were 3-1 winners at home to Finn Harps.

Cobh Ramblers beat Wexford by 2-goals to 1.

Galway United beat Treaty United 1-nil.

And Waterford were held to a 1-1 draw by Longford.

Goals from Jordan Flores and Declan McDaid preserved Bohemians’ perfect start to the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

Declan Devine’s side were 2-1 winners at home to Dundalk.

Shamrock Rovers were reduced to nine men as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Drogheda.

A Max Mata hat-trick gave Sligo Rovers a 3-2 win away to UCD.

Derry City were 2-nil winners at home to Cork courtesy of goals from Patrick McEleney and Jordan McEneff.

And St. Pat’s claimed the Dublin derby, with Noah Lewis scoring the winner in a 1-nil win over Shelbourne.

Today in the EA Sports League of Ireland Kerry U14s are away to Klub Kildare at 2:30 while Kerry U17s are at Cork from 2.