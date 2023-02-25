Advertisement
Sport

Defeat for Kingdom at Bray; underage sides in action today

Feb 25, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Defeat for Kingdom at Bray; underage sides in action today Defeat for Kingdom at Bray; underage sides in action today
Share this article

Kerry went down to Bray in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Leo Gaxha scored the Kingdom’s first ever league goal, but they lost 3-1.

Also in the First Division:

Advertisement

Athlone Town were 3-1 winners at home to Finn Harps.

Cobh Ramblers beat Wexford by 2-goals to 1.

Galway United beat Treaty United 1-nil.

Advertisement

And Waterford were held to a 1-1 draw by Longford.

Goals from Jordan Flores and Declan McDaid preserved Bohemians’ perfect start to the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

Declan Devine’s side were 2-1 winners at home to Dundalk.

Advertisement

Shamrock Rovers were reduced to nine men as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Drogheda.

A Max Mata hat-trick gave Sligo Rovers a 3-2 win away to UCD.

Derry City were 2-nil winners at home to Cork courtesy of goals from Patrick McEleney and Jordan McEneff.

Advertisement

And St. Pat’s claimed the Dublin derby, with Noah Lewis scoring the winner in a 1-nil win over Shelbourne.

Today in the EA Sports League of Ireland Kerry U14s are away to Klub Kildare at 2:30 while Kerry U17s are at Cork from 2.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus