Defeat for Kilmoyley in All-Ireland Final

Kilmoyley have lost the AIB Intermediate Club Hurling Championship All-Ireland Final.

They went down to Naas by 0-16 to 1-11 on a wet and windy day in Croke Park.

It was a good start for Kilmoyley as they won a free at the centre of the park and Daniel Collins made it look easy by pucking the sliotar straight over the bar. A second point for Daniel Collins to double their lead in the space of three minutes then settled the nerves of Kilmoyley.

Two points from play by Brian Byrne meant the teams were level. Naas were quick to follow up with another point to take the lead.Jordan Brick responded instantly with another point for Kilmoyley to put the side’s level again after 10 minutes. It didn’t stay that way for long though as Shane Ryan pucked the sliotar over the bar from play as Naas edged in front once again.

It was back and forth for a little while between the teams but Kilmoyley eventually equalised to make it 5-a-piece. Kilmoyley then took the lead in the twentieth minute of the first half but six consecutive points from play for Naas saw them take a five point lead. Kilmoyley managed to get a point back just before half time still left daylight between the sides.

The score at half time was Kilmoyley 0-07 to Naas 0-11.

Naas had the first two scores of the second period to increase their lead to 6 before Daniel Collins pointed from a free to make it a 5 point game. The sides swapped points and after 40 minutes Kilmoyley trailed by 14 points to 9. When Paudie O'Connor pointed in the 43rd minute there were only 4 points between the sides. That soon became 3 and Kilmoyley were right back in it. After Naas brought the gap back up 4 Kilmoyley struck for the 51st minute goal which brought them back to within a point, Daire Nolan the scorer

Daniel Collins then missed the opportunity to capitalise on Kilmoyley's domination and draw the Kerry side level. It was Naas' turn to put wide next, a free from halfway missing the posts. It remained 0-15 to 1-11 heading into 5 added on minutes. Naas went two up when a loose pass in the Kilmoyley half was turned over and subsequently pointed. That closed out the scoring and Kilmoyley were denied All-Ireland glory.