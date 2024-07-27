Defeat for Kerry to Cavan in All Ireland Final

27 July 2024; Kerry players dejected at the final whistle during the ZuCar All-Ireland Ladies Football U-18 Championship A final match between Cavan and Kerry at O’Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Kerry have been defeated by Cavan in the ZuCar Ladies All-Ireland U-18 A Football Championship Final.
The final score in Tullamore was Kerry 4-08 Cavan 4-11.
Breda O'Shea reports
The new All-Ireland champions were made to fight all the way by a Kerry side that showed a never say die attitude but despite a nervy finish, the Breffni County were deserved champions.
Cavan had a healthy 3-6 to 2-2 lead at half time that owed much to a power-packed final five minutes of the half where they hit Kerry for 2-2 without reply.
The game took a while to get going with both sides showing early signs of nerves. Kerry goalkeeper Beibhin Nic an tSíthigh was called to make an excellent save from Ella Brady just two minutes but Kerry made no mistake two minutes later when Leah McMahon fed Lucy O’Connor who punched to the back of the Cavan net.
Three minutes later Cavan were level after Ella Sheridan intercepted a Kerry kickout and found Emma Tolan who made no mistake to goal from close range.
Sheridan added a free in the ninth minute but within seconds Amy Curtin had put over a fine individual point for Kerry. Sheridan and Katie Doe for Kerry traded frees before the lively Sheridan struck from play from distance.
Kerry were struggling with their kick outs and Sarah Clarke hit a fine score to push Cavan 1-4 to 1-2 ahead with 22 minutes played. The Kingdom kept attacking and McMahon showed great awareness to collect from a ball off the post to finish to the net.
Then Cavan took over completely. Alex Peters punched over, Kate O’Meara hit a nice score and Kate Fegan scored a goal out of the top drawer. The final act of the first half was a O’Meara goal with nine seconds remaining when she was first to react to a shot off the post and Cavan led by 3-6 to 2-2 at half time.
Kerry got the first two scores of the second half from Kelly Enright and Doe with Ellie Brady replying for Cavan. Sheridan put away a fine penalty in the 39th minute and she and Emma Tolan and added further points to see Cavan lead by 4-10 to 2-6 with 10 minutes remaining.
Kerry showed their renowned battling qualities and O’Connor’s second goal of the game gave them hope. Abbie McDermott in the Cavan goal then made a wonder save from Kelly Enright.
O’Connor scored her third goal for Kerry with 22 seconds left it was a two-point contest. The excitement was at fever pitch, but Cavan finished Kerry off when substitute Holly McPhillips scored a point.
Scorers - Cavan: E Sheridan 1-5 (0-3f, 1-0 pen), K O’Meara 1-1, E Tolan 1-1, K Fegan 1-0, A Peters 0-1, E Brady 0-1, E Tolan 0-1, H McPhillips 0-1.
Kerry: L O’Connor 3-0, K Doe 0-6 (1f), L McMahon 1-0, A Curtin 0-1, K Enright 0-1.
CAVAN: A McDermott; A Kelly, B Smith, K Grigorenko; C McDonnell, A Peters, A Kennedy; E Brady (capt.), L Miney; E Sheridan, E Tolan, S Clarke; K Fegan, K O’Meara, K Mai Reilly. Subs: K Bartley for O’Meara (45), D McGovern for Grigorenko (50), H McPhillips for Sheridan (58), M Daly for Fegan (60).
KERRY: B Nic an tSíthigh; A O’Donoghue, É Ní Laighin (capt.), G Murphy; C Dwyer, S O’Donovan, L O’Sullivan; K Enright, K Ryan; A Curtin, M.K. Smith, L O’Connor; K Doe, L McMahon, A O’Connor McCarthy. Subs: S Colleran for G Murphy 34, L O’Connor for A O’Connor McCarthy 36, T Murphy for Curtin 54.
