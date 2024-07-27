Defeat for Kerry to Cavan in All Ireland Final

Advertisement

The final score in Tullamore was Kerry 4-08 Cavan 4-11.

Breda O'Shea reports





The game took a while to get going with both sides showing early signs of nerves. Kerry goalkeeper Beibhin Nic an tSíthigh was called to make an excellent save from Ella Brady just two minutes but Kerry made no mistake two minutes later when Leah McMahon fed Lucy O’Connor who punched to the back of the Cavan net.



Sheridan added a free in the ninth minute but within seconds Amy Curtin had put over a fine individual point for Kerry. Sheridan and Katie Doe for Kerry traded frees before the lively Sheridan struck from play from distance.

Kerry were struggling with their kick outs and Sarah Clarke hit a fine score to push Cavan 1-4 to 1-2 ahead with 22 minutes played. The Kingdom kept attacking and McMahon showed great awareness to collect from a ball off the post to finish to the net.

Then Cavan took over completely. Alex Peters punched over, Kate O’Meara hit a nice score and Kate Fegan scored a goal out of the top drawer. The final act of the first half was a O’Meara goal with nine seconds remaining when she was first to react to a shot off the post and Cavan led by 3-6 to 2-2 at half time.



Kerry showed their renowned battling qualities and O’Connor’s second goal of the game gave them hope. Abbie McDermott in the Cavan goal then made a wonder save from Kelly Enright.

O’Connor scored her third goal for Kerry with 22 seconds left it was a two-point contest. The excitement was at fever pitch, but Cavan finished Kerry off when substitute Holly McPhillips scored a point.



CAVAN: A McDermott; A Kelly, B Smith, K Grigorenko; C McDonnell, A Peters, A Kennedy; E Brady (capt.), L Miney; E Sheridan, E Tolan, S Clarke; K Fegan, K O’Meara, K Mai Reilly. Subs: K Bartley for O’Meara (45), D McGovern for Grigorenko (50), H McPhillips for Sheridan (58), M Daly for Fegan (60).

KERRY: B Nic an tSíthigh; A O’Donoghue, É Ní Laighin (capt.), G Murphy; C Dwyer, S O’Donovan, L O’Sullivan; K Enright, K Ryan; A Curtin, M.K. Smith, L O’Connor; K Doe, L McMahon, A O’Connor McCarthy. Subs: S Colleran for G Murphy 34, L O’Connor for A O’Connor McCarthy 36, T Murphy for Curtin 54.



Kerry manager Kristian O'Donovan

