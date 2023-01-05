Defeat For Kerry In McGrath Cup Opener

The Kerry senior footballers suffered a heavy defeat in the McGrath Cup, losing by 5-11 to 14 points to Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn last night.

Colm O'Callaghan hit 2-4 for the Rebels in their victory.

It was very much a inexperienced Kingdom side and after the game manager Jack O Connor spoke to Tim Moynihan.

Ray Dempsey's tenure in charge of Limerick began with a 4-14 to 9 points win over Waterford.

Elsewhere,

In Leinster's O'Byrne Cup, Colm O'Rourke began life in charge of Meath with a victory as his side defeated Carlow by 16 points to 1-9.

Elsewhere, Dublin beat Wicklow by 2-15 to 9 points,

Kildare got the better of Wexford by 1-18 to 11 points,

Louth saw off Westmeath by 1-8 to 9 points,

And Longford ran out easy winners away to Laois - by 3-18 to 13 points.

In Ulster's Doctor McKenna Cup, Down defeated holders Monaghan on a scoreline of 2-10 to 12 points,

Tyrone were 17 points to 1-7 winners over Fermanagh,

And Armagh defeated Antrim by 2-20 to 2-8.