Defeat for Kerry in Ladies Munster Football Final

Kerry have been beaten by Cork in the Ladies Munster Senior Football Final.

At Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney they went down by 2-11 to 1-9.

Kerry captain Anna Galvin had the first point of the decider and the Kingdom were in front by 2 points to 1 after 7 minutes. 4 minutes later Cork were level; 0-2 apiece. Cork then went ahead courtesy of an Emma Cleary penalty. When they pointed in the 17th minute it was Cork 1-3 Kerry 0-3. A goal chance arose for Kerry but it hit the upright and went wide. That was Kerry's 6th wide of the half. After the sides swapped point the Kingdom netted through Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh to make it 1-4 each after 22 mins. Cork edged in front again before an Orla Finn goal 2 minutes from half-time put 4 between the sides; Cork 2-5 Kerry 1-4. Cork tagged on another point before half time.

Kerry forward Danielle O'Leary had the first point of the second period to narrow the gap to 4 but Cork hit back with one of their own. Scoring was at a premium and when Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh pointed in the 44th minute it was Kerry 1-6 Cork 2-7. The same player, from another free, then narrowed that gap to 3. With ten minutes remaining it was also a 3 point game at Kerry 1-8 Cork 2-8. Cork then went 4 clear but Kerry hit back with another point of their own 7 minutes from time. Cork were next to register a point as they kept Kerry at bay. Another Cork point had them 5 ahead at 2-11 to 1-9.

Kerry now go into All-Ireland Group C with Galway and Westmeath. Kerry take on Galway on June 11th, then Westmeath on June 25th.