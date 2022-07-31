Defeat for Kerry in Ladies All-Ireland Final

Meath overcame a blistering Kerry start to consign the Kingdom to defeat in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior football final.

Two goals in as many minutes at the 3/4 stage helped the royals to a 3-10 to 1-7 victory in Croke Park.

Kerry had the much better start and were rewarded by points from Ciara Murphy and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh. The latter then turned pickpocket, netting after intercepting a kick out After Meath opened their account with an 8 minute point a somewhat fortuitous goal brought them within a point of the Kingdom That Emma Troy goal was followed by back to back Meath points, making it 1-3 without reply. Those scores had the defending champions in front by 1 and Meath doubled that advantage by the quarter hour mark. Meath had the next point 5 minutes later, then quickly put over again. That had them 4 clear while Kerry were scoreless for 14 minutes until Siofra O'Shea pointed. 8 minutes out from half time Kerry trailed 1-6 to 1-3. Meath had 2 of the next 3 scores to go 4 clear approaching half time. Lorraine Scanlon pulled one back for the Kingdom and that turned out to be the closing score of the period. Kerry 1-5 Meath 1-8.

Síofra O'Shea had the first point of the second half as Kerry cut the gap to 2 and when Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh put over the deficit was just one. After Meath went two up Kerry had chances to eat into the lead but some bad wides were looking costly. With the score at 1-9 to 1-7 at the 3/4 stage two quick Meath goals put them out of sight





Those goals from Niamh O'Sullivan and Bridgetta Lynch saw Meath surge 8 points clear and they won by 9.