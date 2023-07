Kerry FC's winless streak continued last night with a 2-1 away defeat to Longford Town.

Leo Gaxha scored Kerry’s goal from the penalty spot to level things in the second half after Gary Armstrong gave the host’s a lead 4 minutes before the break.

But 10 minutes from time, Cristian Magerusan scored the winner for Longford.

Kerry FC Manager Billy Dennehy spoke to reporters after the game.