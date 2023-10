Kerry FC lost their penultimate home fixture of the season in the SSE Airtricity League First Division last night.

Wexford FC left Mounthawk Park with a 2-1 win.

The visitors scored first in the 5th minute thanks a strike from Reece Webb.

Kerry's Ryan Kelliher equalised with his 10th league goal of the season after 13 minutes but Oluwa netted the winner for Wexford in the 67th minute to secure his side a place in the play-offs.