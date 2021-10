Republic of Ireland head coach Vera Pauw will be hoping Denise O'Sullivan's elbow injury is not too serious.

The midfielder was withdrawn late in last night's 1-nil World Cup qualifier defeat to Sweden at Tallaght Stadium.

A first-half own-goal from Louise Quinn was all that separated Ireland from the Olympic finalists.

Pauw's side are away to Finland on Tuesday.

The manager is happy with the progress of her team