The Republic of Ireland Under 21's lost 2-0 to Italy in Group F of the European Qualifiers.

Northern Ireland beat Lithuania 1-0 at Windsor Park in their FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Elsewhere England beat Albania 5-0 at Wembley Stadium where Harry Kane scored a hat-trick.

Scotland meanwhile beat Moldova 2-0 away from home to guarantee a play-off spot.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon saved a late penalty in the game to ensure a clean sheet.