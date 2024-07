Ireland's Under 20s have fallen at the semi final hurdle in their bid for a second World Championship final in a row.

They've been beaten by England in South Africa this afternoon by 31 points to 20.

Sean Kerr scored 21 points for England as they booked their passage to the decider.

The other semi final is just underway with France and New Zealand battling it out to see who joins them in the final.