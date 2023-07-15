Advertisement
Defeat for Ireland in World Under-20 final

Jul 15, 2023 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Richie Murphy says his Ireland players can hold their heads high despite their defeat in the World Under-20 Championship final.

They conceded seven tries in a 50-points to 14 defeat to France in Cape Town last night.

