Defeat for Ireland in World Under-20 final

Richie Murphy says his Ireland players can hold their heads high despite their defeat in the World Under-20 Championship final.
They conceded seven tries in a 50-points to 14 defeat to France in Cape Town last night.
Advertisement
Richie Murphy says his Ireland players can hold their heads high despite their defeat in the World Under-20 Championship final.
They conceded seven tries in a 50-points to 14 defeat to France in Cape Town last night.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus