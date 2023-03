Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud claimed his maiden five-for as Bangladesh defeated Ireland by 10 wickets.

It means the hosts claim the one-day international series 2-nil after their first ever 10-wicket victory over any side.

Bangladesh won the first match by 183 runs for its largest ODI victory and the second match was washed out.

Advertisement

The tour moves along to a three-match T20 series starting on Monday, followed by a Test match in Dhaka next month.