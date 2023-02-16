Advertisement
Sport

Defeat for Chelsea in Champions League

Feb 16, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Defeat for Chelsea in Champions League Defeat for Chelsea in Champions League
Share this article

Chelsea suffered a 1-nil defeat to Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last 16 first leg game in Germany.

Karim Adeyemi scored the winner in the second half.

Benfica won 2-nil at Club Brugge.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus