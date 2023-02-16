Defeat for Chelsea in Champions League

Chelsea suffered a 1-nil defeat to Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last 16 first leg game in Germany.
Karim Adeyemi scored the winner in the second half.
Benfica won 2-nil at Club Brugge.
