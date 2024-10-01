Advertisement
Sport

Defeat for Brown

Oct 1, 2024 16:30 By radiokerrynews
Defeat for Brown
Share this article

Antrim’s Jordan Brown was beaten 6-frames to 4 by China’s Gong Chenzhi in their International Open qualifier.

Still to come in Sheffield, Cork’s Aaron Hill faces Liam Pullen.

And Robbie McGuigan takes on Joe O’Connor.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Donaghy To Stay On With Armagh
Advertisement
More Premier League Teams In Champions League Action Tonight
Bad Night For Celtic In Champions League
Advertisement

Recommended

Colaiste na Riochta – Post Primary School, Listowel Open Night October 10th
Donaghy To Stay On With Armagh
More Premier League Teams In Champions League Action Tonight
Bad Night For Celtic In Champions League
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus