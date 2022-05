Arsenal's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League are all but over after they lost 2-0 to Newcastle United in the Premier League last night.

An own goal by Ben White and a goal by Bruno Guimareas gave the Magpies the win at St James' Park.

It means Tottenham will secure fourth spot and Champions League football if they take a point at relegated Norwich City on the final day of the season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had no excuses after his side's painful defeat.