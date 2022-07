Declan O Sullivan has stepped down as Kerry Under 20 Football Manager.

The Dromid Pearses clubmen has concluded his two year term and will not seek a further term.

His management team of Sean O Sullivan, Niall O Mahony and S&C Padraig Murphy are also stepping down

Kerry were beaten by Cork in the Munster Semi Final in 2021 and reached the All Ireland Semi Final this year losing to Tyrone having won Munster.