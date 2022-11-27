Advertisement
Death announced of Mick Meagan

Nov 27, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Death announced of Mick Meagan
The death has been announced of the former Republic of Ireland player and manager Mick Meagan.

He played 17 times for the national team and managed Ireland between 1969 and 1971.

He also won the English League title with Everton.

