Death announced of Mick Meagan

The death has been announced of the former Republic of Ireland player and manager Mick Meagan.
He played 17 times for the national team and managed Ireland between 1969 and 1971.
He also won the English League title with Everton.
Advertisement
The death has been announced of the former Republic of Ireland player and manager Mick Meagan.
He played 17 times for the national team and managed Ireland between 1969 and 1971.
He also won the English League title with Everton.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus