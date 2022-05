Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool's Mo Salah will fight it out to be crowned the Premier League's Player of the Season.

Salah's teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold is also nominated for the fan-voted award, as is City's Joao Cancelo.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen, Tottenham's Heung-min Son and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse complete the shortlist.