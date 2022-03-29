De Allende confirms Munster departure

As expected, Damien De Allende is leaving Munster at the end of this season.

The Springbok centre has quashed rumours he’ll follow Johann van Graan to Bath by saying his next move will not be to another European club.

Munster have already signed Malakai Fekitoa as De Allende’s replacement.

Connacht will welcome Ireland internationals Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham back to their side for Saturday’s U-R-C game away to Benetton.

Both were rested for last week’s defeat to Leinster.

Bundee Aki won’t return until the Heineken Champions Cup games with Leinster.

But prop Denis Buckley will miss this weekend’s trip to Italy with a calf injury.