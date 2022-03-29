Advertisement
Sport

De Allende confirms Munster departure

Mar 29, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrysport
De Allende confirms Munster departure De Allende confirms Munster departure
Share this article

As expected, Damien De Allende is leaving Munster at the end of this season.

The Springbok centre has quashed rumours he’ll follow Johann van Graan to Bath by saying his next move will not be to another European club.

Munster have already signed Malakai Fekitoa as De Allende’s replacement.

Advertisement

Connacht will welcome Ireland internationals Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham back to their side for Saturday’s U-R-C game away to Benetton.

Both were rested for last week’s defeat to Leinster.

Bundee Aki won’t return until the Heineken Champions Cup games with Leinster.

Advertisement

But prop Denis Buckley will miss this weekend’s trip to Italy with a calf injury.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus