DCU Sigerson Champions 2025

Feb 13, 2025 11:06 By radiokerrysport
DCU Sigerson Champions 2025
DCU were crowned Sigerson Cup winners after a 4-point win over UCD last night at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Mayo.

Dublin's Ethan Dunne was the difference as he notched 1-02 for the Northside college.

